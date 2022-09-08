Aspiring Blackpool singer expands horizons with new career goals after starting apprenticeship with Lancashire skills charity after pandemic setbacks
A Blackpool singer who struggled to find work after the pandemic has set her sights on a new ambition with the help of local skills charity.
Amy Blyth, 20, dreams of a starring role in a TV drama but as work opportunities dried up after Covid she started an admin apprenticeship with skills charity, Inspira, based on Church Street.
And it’s opened her eyes to different future career opportunities in the entertainment world.
Amy, from Cleveleys, said: “My dream was to start my own agency, to work on TV and end up acting in a BBC drama. But now I’d like to work in management at an events company.”
She attended Hodgson Academy before moving on to Blackpool School of Arts to study Performing Arts.
She started her apprenticeship in Business Administration in April 2022 and posts regular progress updates on her Twitter account: @InspiraAmyB.
And she still performs on stage with the support from her Inspira colleagues.
Amy added: “There’s such a good, positive energy from the team. They aren’t just supporting what I do at Inspira, they are supporting me, my hobbies and my dreams.”
Rachael Slater, Area Operations Manager and Amy’s Manager, said: “The Blackpool Inspira team love nothing more than getting together to support Amy at her singing competitions.”
Inspira offers career guidance for people in Lancashire and Cumbria. When Amy approached them for help, they were in the unique position of not only being able to help Amy find work, but having a job available to offer her on its own team as a Business Administration Apprentice.
She is now gaining experience of office-based tasks, including handling petty cash and signing in customers at their Blackpool centre.
Louisa Graham, Inspira HR Manager, has noticed that due to the pandemic recent school leavers are less aware of the career opportunities which are available.
Louisa said: “We hear about a lot of young people who have stopped looking for other jobs because they have gone into full-time, low-skilled work. We can help show there are other options out there available to them.”
To find out more contact [email protected] or call 03456-588647.