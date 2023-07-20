News you can trust since 1873
Armfield Academy: 9 photos from the Blackpool school's prom held at Bloomfield Road stadium

As prom season nears its end, we look at the very glamorous pictures from Armfield Academy’s prom.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST

The prom was held at Blackpool F.C’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Thursday, July 6.

Headteacher, Mark Kilmurray, said: “The Year 11 students have been squarely focused on achieving their grades, attending intervention classes and working incredibly hard to secure their next steps. All school staff and student leaders have played a collective and pivotal role in all areas of school life to bring about our very first prom, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all but above all well deserved.”

Take a look at pictures from the event below:

L: Jamie Pemberton and Brooke Mulholland. R: Raihana Azad and Emily Gillespie.

1. Albany prom

L: Jamie Pemberton and Brooke Mulholland. R: Raihana Azad and Emily Gillespie.

The first Armfield Academy Prom King and Queen, Charlie Congleton and Maisy Robinson

2. Albany prom

The first Armfield Academy Prom King and Queen, Charlie Congleton and Maisy Robinson

James Cronje with a Harley Davidson

3. Armfield prom

James Cronje with a Harley Davidson

India-Chelsea Hallett

4. Armfield prom

India-Chelsea Hallett

Ella-Rose Smith, Evie Wilson and Izzy Wild

5. Armfield prom

Ella-Rose Smith, Evie Wilson and Izzy Wild

Leoni Alden and Aaliyah Howard arrive on scooters

6. Armfield prom

Leoni Alden and Aaliyah Howard arrive on scooters

Liam Johnson and Jack Lawson's arrival on Ice Cream Truck

7. Armfield prom

Liam Johnson and Jack Lawson's arrival on Ice Cream Truck

Maverick Drew, James Cronje, Jamie Pemberton, Harri Topping, Bradley Baldwin, Joe Bamber, Callum Bromley

8. Armfield prom

Maverick Drew, James Cronje, Jamie Pemberton, Harri Topping, Bradley Baldwin, Joe Bamber, Callum Bromley

