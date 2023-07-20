Armfield Academy: 9 photos from the Blackpool school's prom held at Bloomfield Road stadium
As prom season nears its end, we look at the very glamorous pictures from Armfield Academy’s prom.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 20th Jul 2023, 09:32 BST
The prom was held at Blackpool F.C’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Thursday, July 6.
Headteacher, Mark Kilmurray, said: “The Year 11 students have been squarely focused on achieving their grades, attending intervention classes and working incredibly hard to secure their next steps. All school staff and student leaders have played a collective and pivotal role in all areas of school life to bring about our very first prom, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all but above all well deserved.”
Take a look at pictures from the event below:
Page 1 of 2