Applications open for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's Prince’s Trust 12-week Team Programme

The new Blackpool based course begins the week commencing January 9 2023, and aims to re-engage young people by helping them to think about their futures, in may cases changing their lives.

Young people, aged 16-25, join a team that has up to 15 members, comprising the unemployed, including people leaving care, young offenders, educational under achievers, students, asylum seekers and refugees, as well as employed people sponsered by their employers.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's new Prince's Trust team is open for applications.

During the programme, participants spend four days at a residential activity centre, undertake a project based in the community, complete a work placement, participate in a team challenge and stage a team presentation recounting their experiences.

More than 70% of unemployed participants go on to jobs, training or reducation, and young people gain a recognised qualification through Preston College.

