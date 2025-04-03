App designed by degree apprentices launched in partnership with Department for Education

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new app developed by two Manchester Metropolitan University degree apprentices has been officially launched by the government’s Department for Education. The app aims to revolutionise the way apprentices access training, resources and support and has been developed with significant input from two of the University’s degree apprentices, Jack Wardle, from Poulton-le-Fylde, and Rebekah Gulliver, from Essex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘one stop shop’ app enhances the existing apprenticeship journey, targeting on-programme apprentices across all industries, levels, and stages of progression.

Apprentices are encouraged to use the app to help track their knowledge and skills required to progress into skilled work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Jack and Rebekah are in their fourth year of the award-winning Digital and Technology Solutions degree apprenticeship, which allows students to develop their digital technology skills across data analytics, cyber security, software engineering or IT consultancy.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

In conjunction with completing their studies, Jack and Rebekah are employed at global digital services provider Fujitsu.

Fujitsu is just one of over 700 employers that Manchester Met partners with to provide degree apprentices with quality work experience to complement their part-time studies.

Their contribution to the development of the app, in partnership with the Department for Education, was completed within their synoptic project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Walker, Director of Apprenticeships at Manchester Met, said: “Degree apprenticeships offer an alternative route into higher education where students can learn and earn at the same time while harnessing the skills and industry-specific expertise required for a future career.

“We’re thrilled to see Jack and Rebekah’s success with the launch of the ‘Your Apprenticeship’ app. Their work demonstrates how skills developed through an apprenticeship can then be applied in a real-world context. The app they have designed adds value for their employer whilst also helping future apprentices in their journey.”

Key features of the app include organisation of workload through tasks and reminders, progress tracking and access to resources and support.

It also helps apprentices prepare for their end-point assessment (EPA) by linking tasks to knowledge, skills and behaviours (KSBs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack, originally from Poulton-Le-Fylde, said: “Through the pairing of my studies and my hands-on experience at Fujitsu, I’ve developed key skills in critical thinking, creative problem-solving, and stakeholder engagement.

“We’ve led research with hundreds of apprentices across all industries and levels and have seen firsthand how the app has evolved. Its impact is already beginning to benefit apprentices in supplementing the existing journey by offering structure, clarity, and motivation at every step.”

Rebekah, from Essex, said: “My studies on the Digital Technology Solutions programme and my experiences in employment have given me the opportunity to give back to the apprenticeship community.

“We really felt equipped to undertake this collaborative project and deliver something impactful that can support apprentices moving forwards and help them take control of their journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Your Apprenticeship’ app is available to be downloaded from Google Play and the Apple app store.

The Apprenticeship Service is actively evolving the app and continuously identifying new areas of functionality to benefit the entire apprenticeship lifecycle.