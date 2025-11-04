In September and October, 12 schools, nurseries and training providers across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received new reports recently, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

1 . Fylde Coast Ofsteds so far this school year All the schools, nurseries & colleges on the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted reports so far this school year | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Little Village Nursery Report published Oct 27 following an inspection on Aug 14. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: welcoming, supportive environment; curriculum builds on children's interests & supports learning across all areas. Improvements needed: safeguarding procedures; strengthen staff's skills in recognising when to give children more time to process information to support their communication. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Hope School Report published Oct 13 following an inspection on Sept 16-17. Classed as good. Highlights: happy pupils; pupils achieve a range of qualifications; curriculum responds to pupils’ needs . Improvements needed: ensure curriculum sets out key subject knowledge; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Training Works (NW) Ltd Report published Oct 13 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Monitoring visit to a ‘requires improvement’ provider. Reasonable progress made in ensuring curriculum is ambitious; strengh of feedback; training for staff; level of scrutiny by governers; identification of strengths/weakensses of delivery. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Wrea Green Pre-School Nursery Report published Sept 25 following an inspection on Sept 2. Classed as good. Highlights: nurturing and inclusive environment;carefully sequenced and engaging curriculum; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: consistently include quieter children during group times. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Tower Learning Centre Independent School Report published Sept 24 following an inspection on July 8-19. Classed as good. Highlights: provides strong support for SEND pupils; pupil's behave & achieve well; school prioritises pupils’ wider development. Improvements needed: opportunities for pupils to practise their writing; opportunities to develop pupil appreciation ofdifferent authors across different subjects . Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales