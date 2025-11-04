In September and October, 12 schools, nurseries and training providers across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.
Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received new reports recently, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Fylde Coast Ofsteds so far this school year
2. The Little Village Nursery
Report published Oct 27 following an inspection on Aug 14. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: welcoming, supportive environment; curriculum builds on children's interests & supports learning across all areas. Improvements needed: safeguarding procedures; strengthen staff's skills in recognising when to give children more time to process information to support their communication. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Hope School
Report published Oct 13 following an inspection on Sept 16-17. Classed as good. Highlights: happy pupils; pupils achieve a range of qualifications; curriculum responds to pupils’ needs . Improvements needed: ensure curriculum sets out key subject knowledge; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Training Works (NW) Ltd
Report published Oct 13 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Monitoring visit to a ‘requires improvement’ provider. Reasonable progress made in ensuring curriculum is ambitious; strengh of feedback; training for staff; level of scrutiny by governers; identification of strengths/weakensses of delivery. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
5. Wrea Green Pre-School Nursery
Report published Sept 25 following an inspection on Sept 2. Classed as good. Highlights: nurturing and inclusive environment;carefully sequenced and engaging curriculum; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: consistently include quieter children during group times. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
6. Tower Learning Centre Independent School
Report published Sept 24 following an inspection on July 8-19. Classed as good. Highlights: provides strong support for SEND pupils; pupil's behave & achieve well; school prioritises pupils’ wider development. Improvements needed: opportunities for pupils to practise their writing; opportunities to develop pupil appreciation ofdifferent authors across different subjects . Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps