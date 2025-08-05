Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/college/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good ones are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 19 establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Lancashire Ofsteds in July
All the schools, nurseries & colleges from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in July | Google Maps
2. Burnley College
Report published July 3 following an inspection on Mar 11-14 & Jun 4-5. Classed as requires improvement. Highlights: learners/apprentices thrive, grow in character and broaden their outlook on life at college; ambitious curriculums. Improvements needed: strength of governing board; checks on learning; attendance. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Treetops Childrens Nursery Ltd (Blackpool)
Report published July 3 following an inspection on May 30. Classed as good. Highlights: warm and friendly nursery; ambitious curriculum; children's behaviour is good. Improvements needed: strengthen the curriculum for communication and language; support staff to effectively implement the learning intentions of activities. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Mi Nursery (Rossendale)
Report published July 7 following an inspection on Jun 3. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: sequenced, ambitious curriculum; children's behaviour is thoughtfully managed; strong emphasis on helping children's communication. Improvements needed: support staff more effectively; work more closely with parents . Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
5. Lincoln House School (Burnley)
Report published July 8 following an inspection on Jun 17-18. Classed as good. Highlights: pupils feel safe, happy and valued; pupils flourish as a result of the carefully planned learning; SEND support. Improvements needed: in a few subjects, staff do not have the required depth of subject knowledge to design/deliver aspects of the curriculum well. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
6. Jamea Al Kauthar (Lancaster)
Report published July 9 following an inspection on May 7-9. Classed as good. Highlights: curriculum meets pupil's needs well; pupils display exemplary attitudes to learning; wide range of personal development opportunities. Improvements needed: checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
