All the schools & colleges from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in May

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the 20 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Lancashire Ofsteds in May
Take a look at all the schools from across Lancashire with new Ofsted ratings in May. | Google Maps
2. Heskin Pemberton's Church of England VA Primary School
Report published May 1 following an inspection on Mar 11-12. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave & achieve well; broad range of clubs; well designed curriculum . Improvements needed: learning activities do not always build up pupil understanding; gaps in knowledge due to previous curriculum. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. St Oswald's Roman Catholic Primary School, Accrington
Report published May 1 following an inspection on Mar 18-19. Classed as good for 3 categories, outstanding for 2. Highlights: pupils behave & achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: teachers should be clearer aboutwhat knowledge they need to focus on with pupils of different ages within their class; use of assessment information. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
4. Mellor Saint Mary Church of England Primary School
Report published May 2 following an inspection on Mar 11-12. Ungraded inspection suggests school could be outstanding. Highlights: warm, welcoming and caring school; pupils behave exceptionally well; ambitious and well-structured curriculum. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
5. Stoneyholme Community Primary School
Report published May 2 following an inspection on Mar 4-5. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: pupils achieve & behave exceptionally well; very ambitious curriculum; pupils’ personal development is a golden thread that runs throughout the school. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
6. St Bede's Roman Catholic High School, Blackburn
Report published May 6 following an inspection on Mar 4-5. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils achieve well; extra-curricular opportunities; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: some pupils do not meet the school’s high expectations of behaviour during unstructured times of the school day; curriculum should support all pupils to express themselves verbally. Previous inspection: Requires improvement. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.