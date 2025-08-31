All the schools and nurseries across Lancashire that received new Ofsteds in August

Across August, 9 schools and nurseries in Lancashire received new Ofsted reports.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/college/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good ones are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 9 establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Report published August 29 following an inspection on July 17. Classed as requires improvement for all categories. Highlights: warm relationships between caring staff and children/families; happy and safe children. Improvements needed: arrangements for children with SEND; behaviour management strategies; improve ways of sharing information with parents. Previous inspection: N/A.

2. Childsplay Day Nursery, Preston

Report published August 27 following an inspection on August 7. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: small, friendly and community focused environment; curriculum has clear aims; all children develop confidence in their own abilities. Improvements needed: ask children more purposeful questions; ensure the baby room provides an environment which extends babies' physical development. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Nanny Plums Nursery, Thornton Cleveleys

Report published August 21 following an inspection on July 1-3. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: strong relationships between staff and pupils; positive and tailored learning environment; growing range of enrichment experiences. Improvements needed: staff ensure staff have a consistent understanding of how to break down long-term goals effectively into manageable learning steps; provide parents with sufficient information about their child’s learning. Previous inspection: N/A.

4. The Ribble Autism School, Lostock Hall (pic is previous establishment at site)

Report published August 18 following an inspection on July 23. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: kind and caring staff; ambitious curriculum; strong SEND support. Improvements needed: implement the precise learning intentions of activities more effectively so that children remain fully engaged; review the deployment of staff to consistently provide purposeful interactions for children. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

5. Pre School Centre, Lancaster University

Report published August 13 following an inspection on July 10. Classed as requires improvement for all categories. Highlights: calm and welcoming atmosphere; SEND support. Improvements needed: implement the curriculum consistently; enhance the quality and consistency of staff interactions with children; strengthen training and supervision for all staff. Previous inspection: N/A.

6. Tudor House Day Nursery @ Preston New Road, Blackburn

