The educational watchdog Ofsted visited 22 mainstream primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre between January 1 2023 and December 31 2024.

Educational establishments can be rated one of four grades - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - with a mix of ratings being given out throughout the year.

As of September however, Ofsted also changed the way it inspects school so that in the more recent reprots, no overall effectiveness rating is given instead just individual ratings across categories.

Take a look at all the schools with new Ofsted this year below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement…

1 . Fylde Coast primary Ofsteds 2024 All the primary schools across Blackpool & the Fylde with new Ofsted reports in 2024 | n/a Photo Sales

2 . Waterloo Primary Academy Report published Jan 15 following an inspection on Nov 21-22. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: strong pastoral support provided by caring and knowledgeable staff; pupils behave well. Improvements needed: development of older pupils’ reading expertise; consistent curriculum delivery; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Unity Academy Blackpool Report published Jan 29 following an inspection on Dec 22. Classed as 'Requires Improvement'. Highlights: broader and more balanced curriculum; better support for SEND. Improvements needed: complete its curriculum thinking so that pupils are able to study for a broader range of qualifications; ensure that teachers make effective use of the newly introduced assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Fleetwood Chaucer Community Primary School Report published Jan 29 following an inspection on Dec 6-7. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils achieve and behave well; ambitious and carefully organised curriculum; pupils’ wider development. Improvements needed: pupil attendance. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Thames Primary Academy Report published Jan 30 following an inspection on Dec 6-7. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: safe and happy pupils; well designed curriculum; pupils achieve and behave well. Improvements needed: approaches to assessment. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps Photo Sales