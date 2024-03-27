Lancashire school offers: all the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

As primary school allocations for pupils across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre will be released in less than three weeks, we've collected all of the primary schools across the area that are deemed the very best by Ofsted.

On Tuesday, April 16, school offers for primary schools under both Blackpool Council and Lancashire County Council will be sent out to children living in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

Whilst each council takes pupils' preferences into account when allocating school places, sometimes a school offer may still come as a surprise to families and those unhappy with their allocation, are able to appeal.

To help you navigate what all the schools across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre are like, we have first created this list of all the schools currently considered 'outstanding' by Ofsted.

In total there are 12 primary schools* across the area which currently hold an outstanding rating, the highest one available after good, requires improvement and inadequate.

Normally a school judged outstanding will usually be inspected within the four academic years following its last inspection, but some of these have not been inspected for a decade.

So take a look below at all the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, ordered by the most recent report.

*The Gazette has not included special independent schools in this list.

All the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

1. Outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

All the outstanding primary schools in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Rated outstanding in May 2023.

2. Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

Rated outstanding in May 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in February 2023.

3. Singleton Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

Rated outstanding in February 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in November 2022.

4. St Nicholas CofE Primary School, Blackpool

Rated outstanding in November 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in March 2022.

5. The Willows Catholic Primary School, Kirkham

Rated outstanding in March 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Rated outstanding in November 2021.

6. Lytham Hall Park Primary School

Rated outstanding in November 2021. Photo: Google Maps

