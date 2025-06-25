All the major repairs planned for Blackpool and Wyre schools over the next year
Roof defects and fire safety upgrades are amongst the problems that will be rectified using money allocated from the government’s Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).
Six schemes will be undertaken at four schools in Balckpool and Wyre after bids were made to the Department for Education (DfE) for financial support.
The cost of each project has not been revealed – nor the total amount allocated to Blackpool Council and Lancasire County Council. However, Lancashire as a whole has been awarded a share of the £54m earmarked for the North West during 2025/26 from a £470m nationwide pot.
The funding is in addition to the £16m Lancashire this year received via the annual School Condition Allocations (SCA) distributed to local authorities – £14.5m for the county council and £1.4m and £357K for Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool councils, respectively.
When plans for that cash were set out by Lancashire County Council back in January, the authority acknowledged that it would not be enough to tackle all of the top-priority school maintenance problems in its patch – only those deemed most severe.
CIF funding bids were made to address health and safety risks and buildings in poor condition or those with “compliance” issues in relation to meeting relevant regulations.
WHAT IS BEING DONE WHERE?
The DfE has issued the following descriptions of the works to be funded by the CIF in Blackpool and Wyre during 2025/26:
Blackpool
Roseacre Primary Academy – fire safety and compliance upgrade of fire doors and screens to current regulations; and phase 2 rewiring works to main building
Thames Primary Academy – fire safety and compliance upgrade of fire doors and screens to current regulations
Wyre
Baines School, Poulton-le-Fylde – roof repairs to T Block
Hodgson Academy, Poulton-le-Fylde – electrical rewire of main teaching buildings (phase 2); renewal of defective flat roof coverings
Source: Department for Education
