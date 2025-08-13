All the Lancashire schools/colleges ranked by last year’s A-level performance

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
With A-level results day being just one day away, we thought we’d look at how our schools and colleges fared the last time around.

On Thursday, August 14, thousands of students will find out the long awaited results of their A-level exams.

Based off these results, each college and school can also be given a progress score for A levels, also known as 'value added' scores.

This figure tells you how much progress students who studied A levels at a school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England.

Ahead of 2025’s results day, take a look at all of the schools and colleges in Lancashire ranked by the worst to the best A level progress scores last year...

