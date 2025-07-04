All the Lancashire schools & colleges with new Ofsted ratings in June

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 15:56 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST

Take a look below at all the mainstream schools and colleges from across Lancashire that received new Ofsted reports in June.

Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 13 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Take a look at all the Lancashire schools & colleges that received new Ofsted in July

1. Lancashire Ofsteds in June

Take a look at all the Lancashire schools & colleges that received new Ofsted in July | Google Maps

Report published June 10 following an inspection on Apr 29-May 1. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: students are extremely positive about the school; students’ behaviour is exemplary; highly ambitious courses. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: N/A.

2. Lancaster University School of Mathematics

Report published June 11 following an inspection on Apr 23-24. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: pupils behave & achieve very well; exceptional curriculum; curriculum brought to life through well-considered visits. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good.

3. Edenfield Church of England Primary School

Report published June 16 following an inspection on Aoril 29-30. Deemed as having maintained good standards. Highlights: nurturing school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: ensure pupils master accurate letter formation before being asked to join their writing; some gaps in knowledge due to previous curriculum. Previous inspection: Good.

4. St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School

Report published June 16 following an inspection on May 8-9. A serious weaknesses monitoring inspection found some improvements made, but still more needed. Progress made: new leadership arrangements have had a positive impact; improvements in phonics and mathematics; some pupils are gaining much greater ground in their learning; Previous inspection: Inadequate.

5. St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, a Voluntary Academy

Report published June 18 following an inspection on Apr 29-30. Classed as outstanding for 3 categories, good for 2. Highlights: pupils achieve & behave exceptionally well; impressively wide range of extra-curricular activities; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: ensure activities help pupils develop a secure knowledge of the subjects that they study Previous inspection: Good.

6. Gisburn Road Community Primary School

