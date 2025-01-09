All the Lancashire schools closed today due to the weather
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain and thawing snow may have now ended in much of Lancashire but some schools are still suffering the effects of the previous few days.
Many primary and secondary schools have still been unable to open today, Thursday, Janauary 5 so take a look a the full list of school closures below, by area, reported by Lancashire County Council.
Burnley
No Unavoidable Closures
Chorley
Heskin Pemberton's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Fylde
No unavoidable closures
Hyndburn & Ribble Valley
Accrington St John with St Augustine CofE Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Accrington St Peter's Church of England Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Great Harwood Primary School- whole school closure, all day
St Wulstan's Roman Catholic Primary School, Great Harwood- whole school closure, all day
Lancaster
No unavoidable closures
Pendle
Barnoldswick Coates Lane Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Barrowford School- whole school closure, all day
Earby Springfield Primary Schoo- whole school closure, all day
Lomeshaye Junior School- whole school closure, all day
Marsden Community Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Nelson Mcmillan Nursery School- whole school closure, all day
Nelson Walverden Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Nelson Whitefield Infant School and Nursery Unit- whole school closure, all day
Pendle View Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Reedley Primary School- whole school closure, all day
Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne- whole school closure, all day
Preston
St Francis' Catholic Primary School, Goosnargh- whole school closure, all day
Rossendale
South Ribble
Little Hoole Primary School- whole school closure, all day
West Lancashire
Hope High School- whole school closure, all day
Wyre
No unavoidable closures
