Dozens of extra places for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are to be created in Wyre.

An existing local authority special school – Brookfield School, in Poulton-le-Fylde – will be expanded, generating 45 new places over the course of three years for 11-16-year-olds with social, emotional and mental health needs.

Meanwhile, mainstream schools in Fleetwood and Thornton-Cleveleys - will see SEND units established within their existing facilities. At Thornton Primary, eight places will be created for children at Key Stage 2 who have social, emotional and mental health needs, while eight places will also be added at Chaucer Community Primary in Fleetwood via improvements to a SEND unit that opened in September.

Brookfield School in Poulton-le-Fylde is one of those set to expand (image: Google)

The schemes are part of an £11.6m project that will see more than 250 SEND places across Lancashire under the latest phase of a county council strategy to ensure more youngsters with special needs are educated closer to where they live - and to reduce spiralling bills for home-to-school transport, as well as the cost of placing children in privately-run special schools.

A cabinet meeting at which the proposals were agreed heard the average private special school place came with a price tag of £65,000 per year, whereas the county council’s own SEND provision typically cost less than sixth of that - at £10,000.

Conservative cabinet member for education and skills Jane Rear said she was pleased public consultations into the plans had returned generally “positive” results - and that more children can be educated "nearer to their homes and familiar communities".

Where objections had been raised to the plans, concerns often revolved around the claimed potential for enlargements of the special schools having a negative impact on current pupils.

However, Labour opposition group leader Matthew Tomlinson said he welcomed the moves - particularly the new SEND units.

“We have been driving some of these children twice a day to be educated a long way from home, which is not good for anyone - let alone a child for whom school may be more difficult,” County Cllr Tomlinson said.

The SEND facilities to be developed within mainstream schools will make use of vacant spaces or create brand new accommodation. A report presented to the cabinet said any changes would be “sympathetic to each school setting”, with work carried out in a way that minimised disruption.