Tomorrow, Year 11 on the Fylde Coast will find out their GCSE results, the culmination of their time in school.

Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools play a much wider role in shaping our youngsters and Ofsted considers numerous factors when inspecting a school.

Take a look below at all the schools on Fylde Coast ranked from best to worst according to Ofsted’s judgement.

It is worth nothing that since September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria.

You may also note that South Shore Academy, Lytham St Annes High School and Carr Hill High School do not feature in the below gallery, this is because they have not been inspected since their academisation.

1 . Fylde Coast high schools Take a look at all the Fylde Coast high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . St George's School A Church of England Academy Rated good in April 2022 but told it could be outstanding if a full inspection carried out | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . St Bede's Catholic High School (Lytham) Rated good for all categories in February 2025 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Montgomery Academy Rated good overall in May 2024 | Google Photo Sales

5 . Saint Aidan's Church of England High School Rated good in June 2023 | Google Maps Photo Sales

6 . Armfield Academy Rated good overall in February 2023 | Google Photo Sales