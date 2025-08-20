All the Fylde Coast high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day

Tomorrow, Year 11 on the Fylde Coast will find out their GCSE results, the culmination of their time in school.
Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools play a much wider role in shaping our youngsters and Ofsted considers numerous factors when inspecting a school.
Take a look below at all the schools on Fylde Coast ranked from best to worst according to Ofsted’s judgement.
It is worth nothing that since September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria.
You may also note that South Shore Academy, Lytham St Annes High School and Carr Hill High School do not feature in the below gallery, this is because they have not been inspected since their academisation.