All the Fylde Coast high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:20 BST

With GCSE results day tomorrow, we thought we’d look at how high schools on the Fylde Coast compare with one another.

Tomorrow, Year 11 on the Fylde Coast will find out their GCSE results, the culmination of their time in school.

Whilst academic attainment is undoubtedly important, schools play a much wider role in shaping our youngsters and Ofsted considers numerous factors when inspecting a school.

Take a look below at all the schools on Fylde Coast ranked from best to worst according to Ofsted’s judgement.

It is worth nothing that since September 2024, Ofsted no longer makes an overall effectiveness judgement in inspections of state-funded schools, but they are still issued a report card with a judgement for each criteria.

You may also note that South Shore Academy, Lytham St Annes High School and Carr Hill High School do not feature in the below gallery, this is because they have not been inspected since their academisation.

Take a look at all the Fylde Coast high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day

1. Fylde Coast high schools

Take a look at all the Fylde Coast high schools ranked best to worst ahead of GCSE results day | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated good in April 2022 but told it could be outstanding if a full inspection carried out

2. St George's School A Church of England Academy

Rated good in April 2022 but told it could be outstanding if a full inspection carried out | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated good for all categories in February 2025

3. St Bede's Catholic High School (Lytham)

Rated good for all categories in February 2025 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated good overall in May 2024

4. Montgomery Academy

Rated good overall in May 2024 | Google

Photo Sales
Rated good in June 2023

5. Saint Aidan's Church of England High School

Rated good in June 2023 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rated good overall in February 2023

6. Armfield Academy

Rated good overall in February 2023 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsYoungstersBlackpoolLytham
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice