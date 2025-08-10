All 12 North West universities ranked according to The Complete University Guide

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

A level results day is less than a week away, and if you’re in need of some clearing research, we’ve collated the rankings of all our North West universities for you...

On Thursday, August 14, students across the country will find out their A level results at last.

Whilst many pupils will go into the day having chosen their preferred universities, things don’t always go our way.

It’s not the end of the world if you do not get the grades for your first and second choices - plenty of universities now take part in clearing and they could offer you a place that turns out to be the perfect fit for you.

In fact all twelve unviersities in the North West have spaces available through clearing this year but if you don’t know much about them, we’ve compared their rankings for you.

So take a look below at where all the North West universities rank according to The Complete University Guide.

In the captions you will see their ranking in the complete guide, and in the image titles you will see what their North West ranking is.

Where all the North West universities rank according to The Complete University Guide.

1. Where all North West unis rank

Where all the North West universities rank according to The Complete University Guide. | various

The Complete University Guide rank: 117

2. University of Cumbria (12)

The Complete University Guide rank: 117 | Google

The Complete University Guide rank: 102

3. University of Greater Manchester (formerly University of Bolton) (11)

The Complete University Guide rank: 102 | Google

The Complete University Guide rank: 90

4. Liverpool Hope University (10)

The Complete University Guide rank: 90 | Liverpool Hope University Photo: Liverpool Hope University

The Complete University Guide rank: 86

5. University of Central Lancashire (9)

The Complete University Guide rank: 86 | submit

The Complete University Guide rank: 79

6. University of Salford (8)

The Complete University Guide rank: 79 | Google

