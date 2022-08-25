Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at AKS celebrate their GCSE results (from left): Arnav Raut, Anna Dunkow, Thomas Hoiles, Beth Ridsdale, Tom O'Hara, Olivia Merrick, Edward Hoiles.

Pippa McGregor (nine 9s and a 9 in Further Maths), while Anna Dunkow celebrated nine 9s, Aki Kondo-Duthie nine 9s and an 8 in Further Maths and Eisa Janjua and Ayushi Modi both achieved nine 9s and a 9 in Further Maths.

John Murray celebrated five 9s, four 8s, one 7 and an 8 in Further Maths), Olivia Merrick seven 9s, two 8s and an 8 in Further Maths, Zara Fleming seven 9s, two 8s and a 9 in Further Maths, Devin Cooney, six 9s, three 8s and a 9 in Further Maths .

Headmaster David Harrow said: “For so many people across the country, this first set of public exam results follows a time of profound challenge and change. More than ever, I am thrilled to celebrate with our students their successes at GCSE, but that celebration extends well beyond their grades.

“We often talk about there being no typical AKS student but, if there is one thing that characterises them, it is their sense of energy and endeavour, of wanting to make a difference for themselves and others in a whole host of areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...