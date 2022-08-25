AKS Lytham GCSE results: a stellar set of achievements
AKS continued its strong tradition of excellent academic outcomes preparing pupils for sixth form with an impressive set of GCSE results.
Pippa McGregor (nine 9s and a 9 in Further Maths), while Anna Dunkow celebrated nine 9s, Aki Kondo-Duthie nine 9s and an 8 in Further Maths and Eisa Janjua and Ayushi Modi both achieved nine 9s and a 9 in Further Maths.
John Murray celebrated five 9s, four 8s, one 7 and an 8 in Further Maths), Olivia Merrick seven 9s, two 8s and an 8 in Further Maths, Zara Fleming seven 9s, two 8s and a 9 in Further Maths, Devin Cooney, six 9s, three 8s and a 9 in Further Maths .
Headmaster David Harrow said: “For so many people across the country, this first set of public exam results follows a time of profound challenge and change. More than ever, I am thrilled to celebrate with our students their successes at GCSE, but that celebration extends well beyond their grades.
“We often talk about there being no typical AKS student but, if there is one thing that characterises them, it is their sense of energy and endeavour, of wanting to make a difference for themselves and others in a whole host of areas.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre GCSE results 2022: Live updates as students across the region as students get their grades
-
2
This is when pupils in Lancashire go back to school after the summer break - and other school holiday dates for 2022 and 2023
-
3
GCSE results day 2022: When do students get their grades, how to appeal and what do numbered grades mean?
-
4
Lytham St Annes High School GCSE results: head's praise after 'wonderful' results
-
5
Dozens of Blackpool schools rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted
"That might be in achieving straight 9s, or playing representative sport, or performing on stage, or actively engaging with an essential social issue on a local or global level, or simply rising to the challenges ahead of them. I am incredibly excited to see this great group of young people move into the sixth form and the next step in their education.”