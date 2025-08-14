Students at AKS are celebrating outstanding 2025 A-Level Results.

Achieving 45% of all grades at A* or A, the Class of 2025 have combined academic excellence with a lasting impact on the AKS community through leadership, service, creativity and sporting achievement.

AKS Class of 2025: Seren Salisbury, James Dobson, Anya Kiely, Daniel Murray, Priyanka Rajan, Hugo Farrer | nw

From county-winning captains and national competition victories to Gold Duke of Edinburgh awards, major stage performances and inspiring contributions in music, CCF and charity, this year group’s talent, commitment and character will be remembered for years to come.

University Destinations and Pathways

AKS 2025 leavers will be pursuing an exciting range of courses and opportunities with destinations and disciplines spanning Medicine, Natural Sciences, Engineering, Humanities and the Arts.

AKS Class of 2025: Anya Kiely and Jessica Addy | nw

Student Success Stories

The Class of 2025’s top achievers have combined exceptional academic results with remarkable contributions to school life.

Isabel Rawlinson (A*A*A*A*, Imperial College London, Engineering) is an accomplished pianist and winner of the Listen Memorial Prize for Mathematics.

Jessica Addy (A*A*A*, University of Birmingham, Pharmacy) is 1st XI hockey Co-Captain, talented musician, and winner of the Bacon Prize for Geography and Prize for Academic Excellence.

Anya Kiely (A*A*A*, University of Manchester, Medicine) is a leading performer and sportswoman, co-founder of our school band 8:FIFTEEN and winner of the Rhodes Marshall Prize for Biology.

Sophie Finney (A*A*A*A*, Imperial College London, Natural Sciences) is a 1st XI hockey player and Mosley Prize winner who completed Gold DofE at Buckingham Palace.

Daniel Murray (A*, A, A, Durham University, Engineering) is a Gold DofE holder, county cup-winning rugby player and part of the national Tycoon Enterprise winning team.

AKS Class of 2025: James Dobson, Christian Lowe, Daniel Murray | nw

As Heads of School, Toby Curran (A*, A*, A, who will be studying Economics) and Priyanka Rajan (A*,A, A, University of Liverpool, Medicine) have led by example. Toby captained the county-winning 1st XV rugby team, toured Argentina, contributed to 1st XI cricket, joined the Round Square Kenya expedition and won four major school prizes including the Ross Cup and Cocker Trophy.

Priyanka excelled across academics, sport, music, and service, earning multiple national and school leadership awards for her commitment and inspiring contribution to AKS.

AKS Headmaster David Harrow said: “I am delighted to see these final school achievements of our Year 13 cohort.

“Contemplating our students just through their A-level results is rather like the old parable of trying to understand an elephant in the dark – depending on whether you encounter the trunk or the tail or the body you will only get part of the picture.

“So, whilst the headline statistics are great, they are only a fragment of the whole story and I am equally thrilled by the whole range of what they have brought to AKS, as sportspeople or musicians or performers on stage or as fantastic members of our community. That they are now well-placed to head off to university and beyond, to make a success of those opportunities and, as we say, to change their worlds, is as heartening as it is exciting.”

Kevin Maund, Head of Sixth Form said: “It has been an absolute privilege to work with this remarkable group of young people over the last two years.

“Their achievements in the classroom have been matched by their outstanding commitment to school life beyond it - excelling in sport, performing arts, service and leadership and embracing opportunities such as international Round Square exchanges and Duke of Edinburgh expeditions.

“Their energy, creativity, resilience and generosity of spirit have enriched the whole school community. We wish them every success as they embark on their next adventures and look forward to welcoming them back as alumni to share their stories.”

The diversity of this year’s cohort is one of its greatest strengths, with students arriving at Sixth Form from local high schools alongside those who have progressed through AKS Prep and Senior Schools.

It is a powerful illustration of our commitment to nurturing potential from across the region, empowering all students to achieve excellence and lead with confidence, whatever their starting point.

Next Open Day: Saturday, October 11 2025. Contact [email protected] to register.