A new era of excellence at Carr Hill High School

Carr Hill High School in Kirkham has entered a new chapter in its history with the appointment of Mr Ben Layzell as headteacher in September 2024. Following a period of leadership transition and ongoing efforts to improve educational standards, Mr. Layzell’s arrival marks a renewed commitment to excellence, inclusion, and community engagement.

In his welcome message to students, staff, and families, Mr. Layzell expressed both pride and optimism: “I am honoured and excited to join Carr Hill as your new headteacher. Together, we will build on the school’s strong foundations and create a community where every student feels valued and supported. Let’s make this journey one of success, growth, and inspiration for all.”

Leadership with Vision and Proven Impact

Mr. Layzell brings to Carr Hill a strong track record of school improvement. In his previous roles, he led schools facing significant challenges and successfully transformed them into high-performing institutions. Under his leadership, several schools moved from “Requires Improvement” to “Good” Ofsted ratings, and achieved some of the highest GCSE results in the area.

Mr Layzell, welcoming new pupils to Carr Hill

One parent shared: “Three years ago, Carr Hill had quite a name for itself when it came to the daunting task of choosing a high school for my child. Needless to say, it wasn’t our first choice… How wrong we were to worry! My child has absolutely flourished since starting high school and the changes Mr Layzell is introducing are only cementing this.”

His leadership style is rooted in high expectations, inclusive practices, and a deep commitment to student wellbeing. At Carr Hill, he aims to foster a culture of aspiration and resilience, aligned with the school’s core values—Commitment, Aspiration, Resilience, and Respect.

Another parent commented: “Our daughter has had an excellent start on her journey at Carr Hill. New Leadership is having a positive impact across the whole school, creating a new and improved culture for all children where high expectations are at the core.”

Backed by a Proven Partner: Education Partnership Trust

Carr Hill High School is part of the Education Partnership Trust (EPT), a not-for-profit multi-academy trust established in 2012. EPT has a strong track record of school improvement, particularly in areas of high socio-economic disadvantage. Its mission is to create outstanding schools that transform learning, lives, and communities.

In a major boost to Carr Hill’s future, EPT has secured £3.2 million in funding to improve the condition of the school buildings. This investment will be used to modernise facilities, enhance learning environments, and ensure that students and staff have access to safe, inspiring spaces that support educational success.

One parent reflected on the school’s transformation: “I was very cautious about my daughter joining Carr Hill as its reputation at the time was not a great one, and my expectations were low. However, one year on and under the new Headship of Mr Layzell, the school is quickly being turned around into a positive and supportive learning environment.”

Community Engagement and Future Plans

Mr. Layzell emphasises the importance of collaboration with families and the wider community. He has invited parents and carers to take part in school tours, forums, and feedback sessions, aiming to build trust and transparency.

“We want Carr Hill to be a place where every child thrives—not just academically, but socially and emotionally. That means listening to our community, being open about our progress, and celebrating every success along the way,” he said.

One of Mr. Layzell’s first priorities is to strengthen professional development for teachers, ensuring they are well-prepared to deliver the curriculum effectively and support all learners, including those with special educational needs. Under his leadership, Carr Hill is implementing highly ambitious curriculum plans designed to stretch and inspire students across all ability levels. These plans are underpinned by strong, research-based teaching methods that reflect the latest educational thinking and best practice. In addition, the school is introducing new styles of behaviour management that focus on consistency, restorative approaches, and positive reinforcement—creating a calm, respectful learning environment where students can thrive.

A parent encouraged others to take a closer look: “I can only encourage parents who might be sitting on the fence with their choice of school to look around Carr Hill, speak to current parents and students. The trajectory of the school is incredibly positive.”

The appointment of Mr. Layzell, combined with the strategic support of EPT and significant capital investment, comes at a pivotal time for Carr Hill High School. With renewed leadership, a clear vision, and a commitment to improvement, the school is poised to turn the page on past challenges and write a new story of success.

“Children’s happiness, education and parental feedback are at the heart of all these improvements and we can’t wait to see what else is in store,” said one parent. “I have another child due to start this September and have absolutely no hesitations about sending them to Carr Hill.”

As the new academic year begins, students, staff, and families alike are confident that under Mr. Layzell’s leadership, Carr Hill will not only meet expectations, but exceed them.