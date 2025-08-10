For thousands of teens across the country, the tension will be building this week 😟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 A Level results day is now just days away

A mental health expert says this can be a source of great stress and anxiety for young people

While this is normal, there are plenty of places teens can reach out for extra support with their mental health

He also encourages them not to catastrophise, and if things don’t go to plan, not to let it completely derail their plans

The long, tense wait for results day might seem like it would be a relief – but for many young people, it can be a whole new source of anxiety.

Students who sat their A Level exams over May and June will finally get their results this week, with this year’s A Level Results day taking place on Thursday (August 14). Learners will flock to schools and colleges across the country in their thousands to pick up their results envelopes, finding out what their grades were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of them will also have conditional university offers waiting, and if they get the required grades, they’ll be heading off to their dream school before they know it. But others won’t get the grades they had hoped for. This can be disappointing at the best of times – especially with all of the work they’ve put in – with conditional offers only raising the stakes.

Sam Smith is an education advocate and development manager with mental health platform R;pple, which provides online safeguarding crisis intervention tool for schools. He’s shared some of his top tips for dealing with nerves, stress, and anxiety ahead of the big day, whether you’re a student, or a parent or carer in their lives:

Not knowing how it will go on results day can be a huge source of stress | (Image: National World/Getty/Adobe Stock)

How to handle anxiety in the lead-up to results day

1. Find an approach that works for you

Mr Smith said feeling anxiety or stress over exam results was a common experience for teens. “Despite being normal, these emotions can be overwhelming,” he said.

“To manage exam anxiety, it's important to find what works best for you. There's no one-size-fits-all solution, and it's good to try different approaches,” he continued. “Talking to peers can be helpful, as they may be experiencing similar emotions. Sharing your feelings can create a sense of solidarity and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Reach out to a mental health or wellbeing service

Most schools or colleges already have designated well-being teams that can offer valuable support, and signpost students to resources or services. “Sometimes, simply having someone to listen can be incredibly beneficial. Don't hesitate to speak to anyone you feel comfortable with, whether that's friends, family, school staff or [your] GP,” Mr Smith said.

There were many support services and charities that are also available to help young people during this time. “Organisations like YoungMinds, PAPYRUS, and The Mix offer valuable support services and information. It's crucial to avoid catastrophising and recognise that exam results do not define your future,” he added.

If you’re a parent, it’s important to keep an eye out for the signs your child is really struggling, so that you can encourage them to seek out that extra support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Take the time to do something you enjoy

Downtime is also essential for managing the stress and anxiety that come with exams – and with learning their outcomes. “Engage in activities you enjoy, such as exercise, socialising, and relaxing,” Mr Smith continued.

This could mean catching up with friends – many of whom probably feel the same way – taking part in a hobby they enjoy to take their mind off it, or even just going to the gym or getting out for a walk. Again, for parents, your role might just be providing a little encouragement, especially if your teen is sitting around and getting inside of their own head.

4. Don’t let a disappointing grade keep you down

It's also natural to feel disappointed if your results don't end up meeting your expectations, he added. “It's healthy to process your emotions. However, don't let this dictate your future.

“There are many paths to achieving your goals, and you'll find the right one for you. Don't let disappointment discourage you from pursuing your desires, and remember to be kind to yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For everything you need to know about A Level results day, check out some of our other coverage. Here’s how students can appeal a grade, and here’s how parents can help their child navigate the Clearing process if their university plans don’t quite come to fruition.