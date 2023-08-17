Pupils jumped for joy as they achieved exceptionally high A-Level results and look forward to future studies at top universities including Cambridge.

Amongst the students celebrating today is Sarah Grogan who achieved A* grades in maths, physics and an A in economics. She will now progress to Cambridge University to read economics.

Sarah told Blackpool Gazette: “I’m very excited and very shocked that I did that well. I wasn’t expecting it. I’m very happy that I got into Cambridge. I’m a bit nervous because everyone’s going to be really smart, but it’s a really good uni and I’m excited.”

Twin success

Twins Isaac and Ethan Selley are both celebrating excellent results today. Isaac gained a triple distinction star in his BTEC Level 3 Sports and Exercise course and will now progress to UCLan to study sports journalism.

Isaac said: “We’re very pleased and very happy. I was on a BTEC so I knew my results before today, but it’s still a nice feeling.”

His brother Ethan achieved straight A* grades in maths, chemistry and will now move on to Lancaster University to study mechanical engineering. He said: “I was expecting to do well but this is really good.”

Sporting achievement

Annie Platt achieved distinction, star and a distinction in Sport and Business – and will go on to study Sport Science at UA92 in Manchester.

"I’m absolutely buzzing. I’m so happy that all my hard work has paid off.”

Proud teachers

Ofqual recently announced that results would be comparable to pre-pandemic levels. The college’s results have indeed returned to the exceptionally high levels achieved before the pandemic.

Blackpool Sixth Principal, Jill Gray, commented, “What an amazing year this has been! In my final year as Principal, I could not be more proud of our students and the results they have achieved. Despite the unprecedented challenges of the last few years, the students have worked incredibly hard and have shown an unswerving commitment to their futures; their levels of resilience have genuinely astounded me. Alongside these wonderful results, the students have also developed a range of new skills and experiences which will be of great benefit to their future success whether at university or in employment. Of course, none of this would have been possible without the exceptional dedication, passion and professionalism of our amazing staff, who continually give their all and inspire our students to thrive and succeed. We are also incredibly grateful for the invaluable support of our parents/carers and employers.

I wish all of our students every success and happiness as they start their next chapter.”

Pupils celebrate at Blackpool Sixth

Top marks for these students as they prepare for uni life

Twins Isaac and Ethan Selley are both celebrating excellent results today, with their mum and dad.

Sarah Grogan achieved A* grades in maths, physics and an A in economics. She will now progress to Cambridge University to read economics.