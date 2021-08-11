A Level Results Day 2021: Record breaking year for sixth form students at St Mary's Catholic Academy

It was another record breaking performance for the Academy’s Sixth Form with a 100 per cent pass rate in their A Level examinations continuing the trend of excellent results from previous

years.

Students also excelled at the higher grades with 45 per cent of all grades at A*/A or Distinction* / Distinction, 60 per cent of grades at grade B / Merit or above and 80 per cent of grades

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Fielding

above a grade C.

Darcie Lovell, who achieved two A*s and an A, has won a prestigious scholarship to study biochemistry at Imperial College London.

Anna Wignall, supported by Hannah Randall, achieved an A and two Bs and will attend Hereford College for the blind.

Hannah Randall and Anna Wignall

She said: “I am continuing my studies at Hereford College for the blind and will be studying a further two A Levels in Spanish and psychology, plus independent living, mobility, IT skills and

a course to further improve my braille.

“I feel like this will improve my independence ready for university further down the line. I want to say a big thank you to everyone at St Mary’s for all that they have done to help me

achieve.”

Darcie Lovell and Caitlyn Bell

Caitlyn Bell is celebrating a distinction* and two As and is heading to Bournemouth University to read creative writing.

Jessica Duffy achieved four A*s and will attend Lancaster University to study history, while Millie Fielding achieved a B and two grade Cs and will attend Leeds University to study law and

criminology.

Dichhya Sunar, who achieved two A*s and an A, will read medicine at Leeds University.

Jessica Duffy and Dichhya Sunar.

Dichhya said: “I want to say thank you to all the staff for all their support and help. Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Simon Eccles, the Academy’s headteacher said: “We are immensely proud of all the work and achievements of our students, especially after such a difficult and disrupted year.

“Our teachers have worked tirelessly to ensure students are all able to progress onto further education and study, and we look forward to seeing what they will achieve in the future.”

Jennifer Burrough, head of Sixth Form, said: “Part of our success is due to the close family feel of our Sixth Form. We offer a clear support system which enables every student to receive

the targeted help they need.”