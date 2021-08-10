At The Blackpool Sixth Form College in Blackpool Old Road, students on 59 courses achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with the college's overall pass rate standing at 99.6 per cent.

The percentage of students achieving the highest grade possible also increased for the third consecutive year, despite the disruptions to learning Covid has brought over the last 18 months.

Jill Gray, Blackpool Sixth Principal, said: "We are delighted with these wonderful results and are extremely proud of our students. We cannot underestimate the significant effort that they have shown in achieving these exceptional outcomes.

"The results truly reflect the hard work, adaptability,resilience and determination that students have shown during such an unsettling time in their education. We are also incredibly grateful for the invaluable support and understanding of our parents and carers.

"Of course, none of this would have been possible without the passion, dedication and professionalism of our amazing staff, who continually give their all and inspire our students to thrive and succeed.

"We wish our students every success and happiness as they move onto the next stage of their education or career."

Emotional embraces as students picked up their A-level exam results at Blackpool Sixth.

Blackpool Sixth students and principal Jill Gray celebrate after achieving a 99.6 per cent overall pass rate in 2021.

Students jump for joy as they collect their A-level results and take one step closer to achieving their dream careers.

Andrew Speight is heading into a role at Blackpool Council as an advisor for its NEET strategy, for young people not in education, employment or training. He achieved three A*s in sociology, psychology and modern history.