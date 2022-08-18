News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out

A level exam results: don't panic as The Career Development Institute can advise your next step

Thousands of nervous students across Lancashire are awaiting their grades today as this year’s A level, AS level and vocational qualification results are published.

By Aimee Seddon
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 8:05 am
Updated Thursday, 18th August 2022, 8:08 am

The Career Development Institute, the professional body for career development, has issued some advice for those who have not acheived the grades they wanted:

-‘Don’t Panic!’: your career will not be defined by these results. As the world of work is continually changing, anyone leaving education now can expect to have multiple careers over their lifetime, and there are many routes to progressing in every field.

-Take the time to explore your options- university, apprenticeships, re-sits, vocational courses, work experience or travelling. If your first choice is not possible now, consider where you hoped it would take you, then look at which option can achieve the same goal.

The Career Development Institute is there to help with your next career step. Image: Amy Hirschi on Unsplash

Most Popular

-Family, teachers and your school’s Careers Adviser can help you work through those options. Careers Advisers are trained to offer impartial advice on a wide range of jobs and the routes to progression.

Read More

Read More
Conservative leadership election: Katherine Fletcher, MP for South Ribble, confi...

David Morgan, Chief Executive of the Career Development Institute says: “That’s the key for this next step – making sure it is right for you. Your career will be as individual as you are, depending on what you want from your working life, how you like to learn, the environment that will bring the best out of you and what your situation is. These factors also change over time as you learn and grow and as your personal circumstances change.”

“That’s why it’s so helpful to access independent, informed advice from a qualified careers professional, particularly at critical moments such as today when your next step may be unclear.”

Lancashire