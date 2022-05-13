On Wednesday afternoon (May 11), a young child was asked to get into a van as they were walking home from Shakespeare Primary School in Fleetwood.

In an email sent to parents yesterday, the school said that a white van with a man and woman inside pulled up to the female pupil and told her they had sweets for her.

Thankfully the child did not listen to the van’s occupants, and instead ran home.

Asking people to be vigilant, Shakespeare Primary School confirmed they have informed the police, who have said there will be an increased police presence.

When the Blackpool Gazette approached Lancashire Police about the incident, a spokesperson said: "It was reported and NHP team are aware."