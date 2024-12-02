9 schools & nurseries across Blackpool & the Fylde Coast that received new Ofsted ratings in November

In November, 9 schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in November below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the Fylde Coast schools and nurseries with new Ofsted reports in November

Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: kind and respectful pupils; ambitious curriculum; exciting extra-curricular experiences. Improvements needed: SEND provision; new phonics programme delivery. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

Report published Nov 5 following an inspection on Oct 1. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: effective key-person system; children demonstrate positive attitudes; physical development curriculum. Improvements needed: support for children with communication needs; children's understanding of other communities/cultures. Previous inspection: N/A.

Report published Nov 12 following an inspection on Oct 9. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: happy and enthusiastic children; staff are positive role models; SEND support. Improvements needed: n support all children to participate in activities; identify what children need to learn now and next to help build on learning. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement.

Report published Nov 18 following an inspection on Oct 15-16. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: pupils aresafe and secure; pupils work hard; organised curriculum. Improvements needed: at times, early years activities do not help children learn the new curriculum as well as they should; SEND support. Previous inspection: Good.

Report published Nov 21 following an inspection on Sept 30. Classed as 'inadequate' across all categories. Highlights: children enjoy attending the setting. Improvements needed: curriculum lacks ambition and careful thought; safeguarding training for staff; too often, children disengage from the uninspiring learning activities. Previous inspection: Good.

