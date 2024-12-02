Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in November below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Fylde Coast schools/ nurseries with new Ofsted
2. Weeton St Michael's Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School
Report published Nov 4 following an inspection on Sept 24-25. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: kind and respectful pupils; ambitious curriculum; exciting extra-curricular experiences. Improvements needed: SEND provision; new phonics programme delivery. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
3. Kids Planet Thornton
Report published Nov 5 following an inspection on Oct 1. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: effective key-person system; children demonstrate positive attitudes; physical development curriculum. Improvements needed: support for children with communication needs; children's understanding of other communities/cultures. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
4. The Oaks Preschool (rear of St Paul's C OF E Primary School)
Report published Nov 12 following an inspection on Oct 9. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: happy and enthusiastic children; staff are positive role models; SEND support. Improvements needed: n support all children to participate in activities; identify what children need to learn now and next to help build on learning. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
5. Heyhouses Endowed Church of England Primary School
Report published Nov 18 following an inspection on Oct 15-16. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: pupils aresafe and secure; pupils work hard; organised curriculum. Improvements needed: at times, early years activities do not help children learn the new curriculum as well as they should; SEND support. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
6. Planet Kaos Nursery And Preschool Ltd
Report published Nov 21 following an inspection on Sept 30. Classed as 'inadequate' across all categories. Highlights: children enjoy attending the setting. Improvements needed: curriculum lacks ambition and careful thought; safeguarding training for staff; too often, children disengage from the uninspiring learning activities. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
