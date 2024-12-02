4 . The Oaks Preschool (rear of St Paul's C OF E Primary School)

Report published Nov 12 following an inspection on Oct 9. Classed as 'good' across all categories. Highlights: happy and enthusiastic children; staff are positive role models; SEND support. Improvements needed: n support all children to participate in activities; identify what children need to learn now and next to help build on learning. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps