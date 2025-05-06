9 Blackpool secondary schools ranked by latest GCSE results as exam season starts again

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:22 BST

As GCSE exams start this week for pupils across the Fylde Coast and the rest of the UK, we've collected all of the secondary schools from across Blackpool so you can see how they fared the last time around.

The government’s official performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released in February 2025, providing an insight into the best performing schools in England.

As parents this week ound out which schools their Year 6 children will be attending this September, on National Offer Day, we have scoured the data to find the top schools in Blackpool based on GCSE results.

The figures include ‘Progress 8’ scores for the 23/24 academic year, which show how secondary schools across the country are faring compared with others and give schools a positive or negative score, measuring the progress that pupils make from Key Stage 2 in primary school right up to the end of their GCSEs in Key Stage 4.

It was introduced in 2016 as a fairer way to assess a school’s academic performance, rather than simply looking at raw grades and outcomes.

A score above zero means pupils have achieved better results on average at their school than at other schools across England that got similar results at the end of Key Stage 2, and 0.5 or higher is classed as ‘well above average’.

A score below zero does not mean there was no progress, but means that pupils made less progress than at schools with higher scores.

However, some overall negative scores may be classed as ‘average’ when the confidence interval spans both above and below zero.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 9 Blackpool secondary schools ranked by progress.

9 Blackpool secondary schools ranked by latest GCSE results

1. Blackpool secondary schools

9 Blackpool secondary schools ranked by latest GCSE results | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The school on Cherry Tree Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of 0.38 which is above average.

2. St George's School, A Church of England Academy

The school on Cherry Tree Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of 0.38 which is above average. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The school on St Walburgas Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.7 which is well below average.

3. St Mary's Catholic Academy

The school on St Walburgas Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.7 which is well below average. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The school on All Hallows Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.92 which is well below average.

4. Montgomery Academy

The school on All Hallows Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.92 which is well below average. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The school on Highfield Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.96 which is well below average.

5. Highfield Leadership Academy

The school on Highfield Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.96 which is well below average. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The school on Lytham Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -1.11 which is well below average.

6. Armfield Academy

The school on Lytham Road has a Progress 8 score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -1.11 which is well below average. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSchoolsGCSEsParentsData
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice