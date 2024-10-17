Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in August and July below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Ofsted reports September
All the schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Cost that received new Ofsted ratings in September | Google Maps
2. Layton Primary School
Report published Sept 26 following an inspection on July 11-12. Classed as 'Outstanding'. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; exciting extra-curricular opportunities; broad and balanced curriculum. Improvements needed: better identify the key knowledge that pupils will learn; more detailed SEND documents. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. Revoe Learning Academy
Report published Sept 23 following an inspection on July 9-10. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils behave and achieve well; SEND support. Improvements needed: some learning activities do not build successfully on what pupils already know; checks on what pupils remember. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
4. Clifton Primary School
Report published Sept 18 following an inspection on July 17-18. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils thrive due to the calm atmosphere and the positive relationships they have with staff; pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: more quickly identify and address the gaps and misconceptions in pupils' learning. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
5. Mereside Primary Academy
Report published Sept 13 following an inspection on July 2-3. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: pupils behave and achieve well; ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum; extra-curricular opportunities. Improvements needed: delivery of the curriculum is variable; assessment strategies; phonics programme. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement. | Google Maps
6. The Squirrels Childcare Centre Ltd
Report published Sept 12 following an inspection on Aug 13. Classed as 'Good'. Highlights: happy and safe children; well-planned curriculum; well resoruced nursery. Improvements needed: build on staff's confidence in their interactions with children to raise the quality of education even further. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
