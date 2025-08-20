51 throwback pics of Lancashire students celebrating their GCSE results last year

Published 20th Aug 2025, 15:50 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST

With 2025’s GCSE results day taking place tomorrow, we thought we’d look back at the celebatrory scenes from last year...

Tomorrow morning, thousands of students in Lancashire will open their GCSE results after years of hard work.

On the day, we will shares news and photos from this year’s celebrations but before then, we’ve thrown it back to the 2024 A-level results day.

Below you can find 51 fabulous photos from students all across the county as they opened their results last year.

Are you receiving your GCSE results tomorrow? If you want to be included in the 2025 gallery, email you name and school to [email protected] - your results and destination are an added bonus too.

Results day calls for some hugs!

1. Nelson and Colne College Group

GCSE results day at Penwortham Girls High School

2. Penwortham Girls High School (1)

Pupils pose with their results

3. Penwortham Girls results day (2)

Penwortham Girls jump for joy!

4. Penwortham Girls High School (3)

Two delighted friends

5. Penwortham Girls results day (4)

Friends hug after opening their results

6. Penwortham Girls results day (5)

