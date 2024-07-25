Unity Academy held their prom at The Village Hotel in Blackpool on Wednesday, July 3.
A spokesperson for the school said: "It was a fantastic opportunity for pupils and staff to celebrate the effort and hard work over the past 5 years.
“There have been many success stories and we look forward to celebrating the class of 2024s future endeavours. In Unity We Succeed!"
Take a look at 29 photos from Unity Academy’s 2024 prom below.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.