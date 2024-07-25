29 photos from Unity Academy Blackpool's 2024 prom held at The Village Hotel

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:17 BST

We end our prom season coverage by sharing this gallery of glamorous photos from the Unity Academy Blackpool’s 2024 prom.

Unity Academy held their prom at The Village Hotel in Blackpool on Wednesday, July 3.

A spokesperson for the school said: "It was a fantastic opportunity for pupils and staff to celebrate the effort and hard work over the past 5 years.

“There have been many success stories and we look forward to celebrating the class of 2024s future endeavours. In Unity We Succeed!" 

Take a look at 29 photos from Unity Academy’s 2024 prom below.

1. Unity Academy prom

29 photos from Unity Academy's 2024 prom

We love the car to match your dress!

2. Unity Academy prom

We love the car to match your dress!

Another fabulous car and dress colour coordination!

3. Unity Academy prom

Another fabulous car and dress colour coordination!

A group of friends arrive in a limo

4. Unity Academy prom

A group of friends arrive in a limo

Striking suits!

5. Unity Academy prom

Striking suits!

A sleek couple with their sleek car

6. Unity Academy prom

A sleek couple with their sleek car

