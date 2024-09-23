The new first year students were greeted by a wide variety of performers as they collected their room keys and moved their much-loved creature comforts into their halls of residence.

Assisting the new undergraduates and their families with the move were members of various university sports teams, the university’s Student Wellbeing Ambassadors and Students’ Union (SU) representatives.

Professor Graham Baldwin, UCLan Vice-Chancellor, said: “Welcome Week is a fantastic time to be around our campuses.

“It’s wonderful to see our new students arrive and hear them say how excited they are to be starting the next chapter in their lives.

“Our returning students tell me they’ve missed us over the summer and they’re eager to get back to their friends and to continue their studies and university life.”

Throughout the university’s Welcome Week, a host of activities are taking place to offer the new students a chance to make new friends, join a society and to settle into their new surroundings.

Aside from a variety of educational sessions, other activities include two Taylor Swift inspired musical events, a quiz night, a Vintage Folk Thrift Sale, a Bingo Lingo night, a K-Pop Party and a Bollywood night, as well as the SU’s popular Freshers’ Fair, Societies’ Fair, Sport & Activity Fair and a Craft & Food Fair.

Take a look at some photos from UCLan’s Fresher’s week so far below...

1 . UCLan Freshers Week (1) Take a look at 25 pictures of students arriving at UCLan for Welcome Week | UCLan Photo Sales

2 . UCLan Freshers Week (2) Current students helped the newbies move in | UCLan Photo Sales

3 . UCLan Freshers Week (3) A family member carries one new student's items | UCLan Photo Sales

4 . UCLan Freshers Week (4) Performers on stilts welcomed the arrivals | UCLan Photo Sales

5 . UCLan Freshers Week (5) UCLan Tigers Cheerleading Squad helped out on the day | UCLan Photo Sales