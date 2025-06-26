Saint Aidan's CofE High School in Poulton-le-Fylde held their prom at Blackpool Football Club’s Bloomfield Road stadium on Tuesday, June 24.

Chloe Butler, Head of Year 11 told the Gazette: “Tuesday 24th June 2025 was a day to make history - the first Saint Aidan's Year 11 Prom at Blackpool Football Club! It was a fantastic evening to celebrate a wonderful year group.

“We were proud to crown our Prom King and Queen, Will Morley and Molly Huck, along with a lot of other prizes for some of our big characters! It was lovely, as staff, to watch the year group let their hair down and dance away the stress of their recent GCSE exams. We also said our Good-Byes to Mr Smith, who enjoyed his final Prom, as he is sadly retiring from Saint Aidan's in the summer.

“As Head of Year, it was particularly emotional to watch these mini-adults suddenly all grown up and leaving! I would like to say a huge thank you to Year 11 for their hard work, dedication and resilience over the last five years at Saint Aidan's. See you on results day!”

Take a look below at 25 pictures of the prom attendees enjoying their special night below.

Do you want to feature in a 2024 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom.

St Aidan's prom 1 Take a look at 25 pictures from the event

St Aidan's prom 2 Prom King Will Morley and Prom Queen Molly Huck with Mr Smith

St Aidan's prom 3 Winner of the most fashionable student (female) Eva Hargreaves with Mr Smith

St Aidan's prom 4 Imogen Dixon, Annabelle Machin, Georgia Lowe, Maddison Bullock

St Aidan's prom 5 Spencer Evans, Daniel Johnston, Kian Evans