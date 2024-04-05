23 secondary schools in and around Blackpool rated 'outstanding' and 'good' by Ofsted

Many parents rely on Ofsted ratings to help them choose a school or nursery.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Apr 2024, 14:58 BST

Ofsted - the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills - inspects and reports on anywhere that provides education for young people in England, including schools, nurseries and childminders.

Schools or organisations are inspected every four years or 30 months depending on their status.

Many parents rely on Ofsted ratings to help them choose a school or nursery.

Here are 23 secondary schools in and around Blackpool that were rated 'outstanding' and 'good' by Ofsted:

*Click HERE to see the secondary schools that Ofsted say ‘require improvement’

Rating: Outstanding - Inspectors found Park Community Academy is a school where “everyone is welcome,” and “the school’s tenacious approach to enabling pupils to overcome their barriers to learning helps them to thrive.”

1. Park Community Academy, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY3 9H

Rating: Outstanding - Inspectors found Park Community Academy is a school where “everyone is welcome,” and “the school’s tenacious approach to enabling pupils to overcome their barriers to learning helps them to thrive.”

Photo Sales
Rating: Outstanding - Inspectors said "pupils enjoy an exciting and ambitious curriculum that gives them the tools that they need to become independent and confident adults."

2. Pear Tree School, Station Road, Kirkham, Preston, Lancashire, PR4 2HA

Rating: Outstanding - Inspectors said "pupils enjoy an exciting and ambitious curriculum that gives them the tools that they need to become independent and confident adults."

Photo Sales
Rating: Outstanding - Inspectors said "this exceptional school’s core values of learn, care, challenge and share are at the heart of everything it does."

3. Thornton-Cleveleys Red Marsh School, Holly Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY5 4HH

Rating: Outstanding - Inspectors said "this exceptional school’s core values of learn, care, challenge and share are at the heart of everything it does."

Photo Sales
Rating: Good - Inspectors said "pupils are nurtured and cared for at Tower Learning Centre."

4. Tower Learning Centre, Church Street, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY1 3QE

Rating: Good - Inspectors said "pupils are nurtured and cared for at Tower Learning Centre."

Photo Sales
Rating: Good - The report said: "Older pupils who met with the inspector said that they like coming to school. They enjoy the outdoor play equipment and being in small groups."

5. Woodlands School

Rating: Good - The report said: "Older pupils who met with the inspector said that they like coming to school. They enjoy the outdoor play equipment and being in small groups."

Photo Sales
Rating: Good - The report said: "Pupils, and students in the sixth form, told inspectors that they enjoy coming to school to learn. They feel happy and safe at St Mary’s Catholic Academy. Staff set high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and achievement."

6. St. Mary’s Catholic Academy, St Walburga's Road, Blackpool, Lancashire, FY3 7EQ

Rating: Good - The report said: "Pupils, and students in the sixth form, told inspectors that they enjoy coming to school to learn. They feel happy and safe at St Mary’s Catholic Academy. Staff set high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and achievement."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsBlackpoolOfstedLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.