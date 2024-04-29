Ofsted have published their reports on multiple colleges and education centres in Lancashire.
The Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills have inspected services that offer education and skills training.
Those services that received a good Ofsted rating can expect another inspection within five years whilst those that achieve an outstanding rating can expect routine inspections in order to retain their achievement.
Here are the 21 colleges and education services that received either a good or outstanding Ofsted rating:
1. UCLan
Adelphi Building, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2HE | Ofsted Rating: Good
2. Preston College
Fulwood Campus, St Vincent's Road, Fulwood, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 8UR | Ofsted Rating: Good Photo: Preston College
3. University of Lancaster
University House, Bailrigg, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 4YW | Ofsted Rating: Good
4. Runshaw College
Langdale Road, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 3DQ | Ofsted Rating: Good Photo: Runshaw College
5. Skills 4 Pharmacy
Unit 6, Cable Court, Pitman Way, Preston, PR2 9YW | Ofsted Rating: Good Photo: Google
6. Skills Recruitment Limited
Selby Mills, Selby Industrial Estate, Richard Street, Preston, PR4 2HU | Ofsted Rating: Good Photo: Google
