21 fabulous photos of AKS Lytham's 2024 prom held at The Villa in Wrea Green

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Jul 2024, 13:33 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 13:33 BST

As prom season draws to an end, take a look at 21 fabulous photos from AKS Lytham's 2024 prom.

This year, the private school AKS Lytham held their Sixth Form Ball on Friday, June 21 at The Villa in Wrea Green.

A three course meal was followed by a DJ and students were able to celebrate the evening in a 360 degree photo and video booth.

Below are 21 photos of pupils - and teachers! - looking very gamorous as they enjoy their end of year celebrations.

1. AKS Lytham prom

Take a look at 21 images from AKS Lytham's Sixth Form prom


All prom attendees had a wonderful back drop

2. AKS Lytham prom

All prom attendees had a wonderful back drop


A very large group of young gentlemen

3. AKS Lytham prom

A very large group of young gentlemen


Lovely dresses ladies!

4. AKS Lytham prom

Lovely dresses ladies!


A group of friends dressed up to the nines

5. AKS Lytham prom

A group of friends dressed up to the nines


Looking smart boys!

6. AKS Lytham prom

Looking smart boys!


