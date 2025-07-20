21 fabulous shots of Blackpool school leavers 2025 as they get ready to move onto high school

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 20th Jul 2025, 21:00 BST

This week has been an emotional time for parents and Year 6 pupils as they said their last farewells to their current schools.

11-year-old youngsters have been enjoying their final days at primary school before they take up their new high schools in September.

To mark the momentous occasion in these young people’s lives, the Blackpool Gazette has gathered pictures from every school on the Fylde coast as a momento for them to look back.

We wish all the 2025 school leavers the best of luck in their onward school journey.

Take a look at our gallery below.

School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 16

1. School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 16

School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 16 | nw Photo: nw

School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 17

2. School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 17

School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 17 | nw Photo: nw

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6S

3. School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6S

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6S | nw Photo: nw

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6M

4. School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6M

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6M | nw Photo: nw

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6L

5. School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6L

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6L | NW Photo: NW

School leavers at Blackpool Gateway Academy, 6G

6. School leavers at Blackpool Gateway Academy, 6G

School leavers at Blackpool Gateway Academy, 6G | nw Photo: nw

