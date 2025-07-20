11-year-old youngsters have been enjoying their final days at primary school before they take up their new high schools in September.

To mark the momentous occasion in these young people’s lives, the Blackpool Gazette has gathered pictures from every school on the Fylde coast as a momento for them to look back.

We wish all the 2025 school leavers the best of luck in their onward school journey.

Take a look at our gallery below.

School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 16

School leavers at Anchorsholme Academy - Year 6 - Class 17

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6S

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6M

School leavers at Norbreck Primary Academy, 6L