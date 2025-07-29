21 best Lancashire schools & colleges based on A-Level performance

With A-level results day being two weeks away, we’ve taken a look at which Lancashire schools and colleges fared the best the last time around...

We’ve scoured all the sixth forms and colleges across the county, and analysed their progress score for A levels.

These figures tell you how much progress students who studied A levels at a school or college made between the end of key stage 4 and the end of their A level studies, compared to similar students across England.

These scores are also known as 'value added' scores.

Take a look at the 21 Lancashire schools and colleges with the best A level progress scores below...

The Rossendale school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.2 which is average.

2. Alder Grange School

The Rossendale school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.2 which is average. | Google Maps

The Ormskirk school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.18 which is average.

3. Scarisbrick Hall School

The Ormskirk school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.18 which is average. | Google Maps

The Morecambe school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.14 which is average.

4. Morecambe Bay Academy

The Morecambe school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.14 which is average. | Google MAaps

The Darwen school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.07 which is well below average.

5. Darwen Aldridge Community Academy

The Darwen school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.07 which is well below average. | Google Maps

The Blackburn school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.04 which is average.

6. Blackburn College

The Blackburn school has an A level Progress score for the 2023/2024 calender year of -0.04 which is average. | Google Maps

