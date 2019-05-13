1st Bispham youngsters fly the flat for Scouting

Have your say

They’re flying the flag for Scouting!

1st Bispham Scout Troop were presented with the President’s Flag by assistant district commissioner for the Blackpool Scout Section, Stewart Swan.

He was delighted to formally present the flag to the group who won a competition competing against 15 Scout troops across the district.

Previously known as the Corporation Flag, it was given to the District by Blackpool Corporation – now the Blackpool Council – before being replaced by the now President’s Flag.

The President’s Flag was given by the late Stanley Rock in his role within the District Scout Council as chairman and District President in the early 70s.

The Corporation Flag is now on display at the Little Gem, The National Scout Museum, based at the West Lancashire Scout Council campsite Waddecar near Beacon Fell.

Up until around eight years ago, the competition was based on a the skills of a cooking and camping held over a weekend at Mowbreck Camp Site.

But following a discussion with the Scout Troops in the district, the competition was made over a wide range of activities over each Scouting calendar year.

The contest now involves taking part in sectional, group, district and county activities, with points given to each troop that entered with extra bonus points to the winners.

One of the highlights of winning the President’s Flag is for the winning Scout section to lead the district’s St George’s Day Parade.

Steve Smith, 1st Bispham Group Scout Leader, is delighted by his group’s hard work and determination.

He said: “As group Scout leader of 1st Bispham Scout Group I wish to express my congratulations to all the Scouts and leaders of the group for their hard work, effort and determination in winning the President’s Flag prestigious competition.

“This comes down to the dedication and tenacity showed by all involved.

“Extremely well done.”

* To join Scouting in Blackpool, log onto www.blackpoolscouts.org.uk.

Thanks for our camp funds

51st Blackpool Scout Group has been able to buy news tables and benches thanks to ward funding.

Leader Amy Southern said: “We had a visit from the Warbreck counsellors at our group.

“They provided us with some funding to get some tables and benches for the group to enable us to go on more trips and camps.

“We cannot thank Danny and Michele Scott enough for this. So, thank you from all of us at 51st St Stephen-on-the-Cliff’s Scout Group.”

Beavers get really stuck in

Youngsters at 7th Blackpool Beavers got stuck into some science work when they completed some activities for the Experiment Badge.

Based at Baines Endowed Primary School, Penrose Avenue, the six to eight-year-olds made their own play putty.

With the leaders supporting the youngsters in three separate groups, the order of the day was a large bowl, large spoon, flour, water, salt, oil, and, various coloured dye.

First they mixed the ingredients, and then put their hands in the mixture to mould .

There was lots of gooey sticky fingers, lots of fun and chatter, but working together, and helping each other they managed to make their own individual play putty.

To achieve the badge, Beavers have to carry out three experiments and explain to other Beavers about the experiments they had completed.