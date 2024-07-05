19 fabulous pictures from Montgomery Academy's 2024 prom at the Village Hotel Blackpool

Published 5th Jul 2024

As it’s prom season, take a look at the glamorous photos from Blackpool school Montgomery Academy’s 2024 prom below.

Montgomery Academy held their prom at the Village Hotel Blackpool (De Vere) on Friday, June 28.

Students arrived from 6.00pm and had the opportunity to take photos with the outdoor deocrations before the doors opened at 7.00pm where more photo opportunities laid in wait, as well as a party of course!

Take a look below at 19 pictures of the prom attendees enjoying their special night below. Do you want to feature in a 2024 prom gallery? Email your photos to [email protected] and include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom.

19 pictures from Montgomery Academy's 2024 prom

1. Montgomery's prom

19 pictures from Montgomery Academy's 2024 prom

Beautiful ladies!

2. Montgomery's prom

Beautiful ladies!

Five friends smile for the camera

3. Montgomery's prom

Five friends smile for the camera

A great group photo lads

4. Montgomery's prom

A great group photo lads

Two fabulous friends

5. Montgomery's prom

Two fabulous friends

Very glamorous girls!

6. Montgomery's prom

Very glamorous girls!

