19 ecstatic images of graduates & their loved ones from UCLan's 2025 summer graduations

Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST

The University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) last week held its summer graduation and below are some fantastic images from across the five days.

UCLan’s summer graduation ceremonies took place between Monday, July 7 and Friday, July 11.

Thousands of UCLan students donned their academic caps and gowns to take to the stage in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

Afterwards, graduates and their guests enjoyed their post-event celebrations in the University Square in the heart of the UCLan’s Preston Campus.

Take a look at 19 photos from the celebratory event below...

A group of graduates posing for a photo

A group of graduates posing for a photo

A graduate hugging a family member

A graduate hugging a family member

Graduates with the mirroman and stilt walker

Graduates with the mirroman and stilt walker

A new medical graduate and his family

A new medical graduate and his family

A mum and daughter hugging

A mum and daughter hugging

A new graduate and her son

A new graduate and her son

