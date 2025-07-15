UCLan’s summer graduation ceremonies took place between Monday, July 7 and Friday, July 11.
Thousands of UCLan students donned their academic caps and gowns to take to the stage in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.
Afterwards, graduates and their guests enjoyed their post-event celebrations in the University Square in the heart of the UCLan’s Preston Campus.
Take a look at 19 photos from the celebratory event below...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.