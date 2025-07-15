UCLan’s summer graduation ceremonies took place between Monday, July 7 and Friday, July 11.

Thousands of UCLan students donned their academic caps and gowns to take to the stage in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

Afterwards, graduates and their guests enjoyed their post-event celebrations in the University Square in the heart of the UCLan’s Preston Campus.

Take a look at 19 photos from the celebratory event below...

1 . UCLan graduations 1 A group of graduates posing for a photo | submit Photo Sales

2 . UCLan graduations 2 A graduate hugging a family member | submit Photo Sales

3 . UCLan graduations 3 Graduates with the mirroman and stilt walker | submit Photo Sales

4 . UCLan graduations 4 A new medical graduate and his family | submit Photo Sales

5 . UCLan graduations 5 A mum and daughter hugging | submit Photo Sales

6 . UCLan graduations 6 A new graduate and her son | submit Photo Sales