When it comes to raising young ones, choosing the right nursery is absolutely crucial and the Fylde Coast has plenty of quality nurseries.

From the quality of education to the safety of the environment, there are numerous factors to take into account.

To compile this list, we looked at Locrating’s list of the best Fylde Coast nurseries based on their Ofsted inspection ratings.

So here are 18 of the best nurseries on the Fylde Coast - including nurseries in Blackpool and Lytham Saint Annes:

2 . Highfurlong School Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Inspection Rating: Outstanding

3 . Kids Planet Bluebell Lodge 361 St. Annes Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QR | Inspection Rating: Outstanding | Google Maps

4 . Little Explorers, Thornton Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 2RX | Inspection Rating: Outstanding | Google

5 . Little Explorers, Carleton Carleton, 99 Fleetwood Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NU | Inspection Rating: Outstanding