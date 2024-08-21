18 of the best Fylde Coast nurseries based on Ofsted ratings - including nurseries in Blackpool and St Annes

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2024, 14:01 BST

Wondering where to take your child for early education? Here are some of the best nurseries on the Fylde Coast.

When it comes to raising young ones, choosing the right nursery is absolutely crucial and the Fylde Coast has plenty of quality nurseries.

From the quality of education to the safety of the environment, there are numerous factors to take into account.

To compile this list, we looked at Locrating’s list of the best Fylde Coast nurseries based on their Ofsted inspection ratings.

So here are 18 of the best nurseries on the Fylde Coast - including nurseries in Blackpool and Lytham Saint Annes: 

1. Fylde Coast Nurseries

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Inspection Rating: Outstanding

2. Highfurlong School

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Inspection Rating: Outstanding

361 St. Annes Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QR | Inspection Rating: Outstanding

3. Kids Planet Bluebell Lodge

361 St. Annes Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QR | Inspection Rating: Outstanding | Google Maps

Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 2RX | Inspection Rating: Outstanding

4. Little Explorers, Thornton

Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 2RX | Inspection Rating: Outstanding | Google

Carleton, 99 Fleetwood Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NU | Inspection Rating: Outstanding

5. Little Explorers, Carleton

Carleton, 99 Fleetwood Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NU | Inspection Rating: Outstanding Photo: Google Maps

St. Leonards Road East, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2HQ | Inspection Rating: Outstanding

6. Mayfield Pre-School

St. Leonards Road East, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2HQ | Inspection Rating: Outstanding Photo: Google Maps

