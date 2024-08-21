When it comes to raising young ones, choosing the right nursery is absolutely crucial and the Fylde Coast has plenty of quality nurseries.
From the quality of education to the safety of the environment, there are numerous factors to take into account.
To compile this list, we looked at Locrating’s list of the best Fylde Coast nurseries based on their Ofsted inspection ratings.
So here are 18 of the best nurseries on the Fylde Coast - including nurseries in Blackpool and Lytham Saint Annes:
1. Fylde Coast Nurseries
Google
2. Highfurlong School
Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LS | Inspection Rating: Outstanding
3. Kids Planet Bluebell Lodge
361 St. Annes Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QR | Inspection Rating: Outstanding | Google Maps
4. Little Explorers, Thornton
Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 2RX | Inspection Rating: Outstanding | Google
5. Little Explorers, Carleton
Carleton, 99 Fleetwood Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7NU | Inspection Rating: Outstanding Photo: Google Maps
6. Mayfield Pre-School
St. Leonards Road East, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2HQ | Inspection Rating: Outstanding Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.