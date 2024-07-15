17 pictures from Lytham St Annes High School's 2024 prom held at

Next up in our prom coverage, we take a look at 17 pictures from Lytham St Annes High School's 2024 prom.

Last week, Lytham St Annes High School celebrated its annual prom in grand style at The Villa Wrea Green which they say provided the “perfect backdrop for an evening of glamour and celebration”.

Students arrived in elegant gowns and sharp suits and were greeted with cameras capturing their special moments.

Inside, the school says the atmosphere was filled with fun and laughter, with a DJ spinning popular tunes that kept the dance floor buzzing all night long.

The event featured a photo booth complete with fun props to allow friends to capture memories in a playful and creative way, whilst the highlight of the evening was the hot buffet, offering a delicious spread of food.

A school spokersperson said: “As the night progressed, laughter and joy filled the air. The prom not only marked the end of the school year but also celebrated the friendships and accomplishments of the students. Teachers and staff praised the students for their exemplary behaviour.

“As the final song played and the students shared a last dance, there was a palpable sense of nostalgia and excitement. The 2024 prom at The Villa Wrea Green was a night to remember, marking a beautiful end to an unforgettable chapter in their lives of Lytham St Annes High School students.”

Take a look at a photo gallery from the night below:

17 pictures from the Lytham St Annes High School's 2024 prom

1. LSA High School prom

17 pictures from the Lytham St Annes High School's 2024 prom

Looking smart lads

2. LSA High School prom

Looking smart lads

Six lovely ladies

3. LSA High School prom

Six lovely ladies

Seven friends smile for the camera

4. LSA High School prom

Seven friends smile for the camera

Looking glamorous girls

5. LSA High School prom

Looking glamorous girls

Four friends pose for a picture

6. LSA High School prom

Four friends pose for a picture

