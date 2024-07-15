Last week, Lytham St Annes High School celebrated its annual prom in grand style at The Villa Wrea Green which they say provided the “perfect backdrop for an evening of glamour and celebration”.

Students arrived in elegant gowns and sharp suits and were greeted with cameras capturing their special moments.

Inside, the school says the atmosphere was filled with fun and laughter, with a DJ spinning popular tunes that kept the dance floor buzzing all night long.

The event featured a photo booth complete with fun props to allow friends to capture memories in a playful and creative way, whilst the highlight of the evening was the hot buffet, offering a delicious spread of food.

A school spokersperson said: “As the night progressed, laughter and joy filled the air. The prom not only marked the end of the school year but also celebrated the friendships and accomplishments of the students. Teachers and staff praised the students for their exemplary behaviour.

“As the final song played and the students shared a last dance, there was a palpable sense of nostalgia and excitement. The 2024 prom at The Villa Wrea Green was a night to remember, marking a beautiful end to an unforgettable chapter in their lives of Lytham St Annes High School students.”

Take a look at a photo gallery from the night below:

Do you want to feature in a 2024 prom gallery? Email your photos [email protected] include your school, the names of the people in the photo, and the date/location of the prom.

1 . LSA High School prom 17 pictures from the Lytham St Annes High School's 2024 prom | submit Photo Sales

2 . LSA High School prom Looking smart lads | submit Photo Sales

3 . LSA High School prom Six lovely ladies | submit Photo Sales

4 . LSA High School prom Seven friends smile for the camera | submit Photo Sales

5 . LSA High School prom Looking glamorous girls | submit Photo Sales

6 . LSA High School prom Four friends pose for a picture | submit Photo Sales