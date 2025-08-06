17 fabulous photos from Baines School’s 2025 prom

Miss Pass, the Progress Leader for Year 11 said: “The evening was truly memorable even from the start, with students arriving on a horse, a coach, classic cars and supercars! The students had a great time dancing all night and having funny pics done in the Igloo Photobooth!

“It was a wonderful evening!What an incredible group of students to look after as their Progress Leader. They are smart, funny, kind and have really pulled together to the end of their journey at Baines School. I am personally going to miss them so much and I can't wait to see them out and about!”