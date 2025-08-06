17 fabulous photos from Baines School’s 2025 prom

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:59 BST

We end our 2025 prom coverage with the wonderful lot from Baines School in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Baines School held their Leavers Ball at The Glass House in Staining on Thursday, July 3.

Miss Pass, the Progress Leader for Year 11 said: “The evening was truly memorable even from the start, with students arriving on a horse, a coach, classic cars and supercars! The students had a great time dancing all night and having funny pics done in the Igloo Photobooth!

“It was a wonderful evening!What an incredible group of students to look after as their Progress Leader. They are smart, funny, kind and have really pulled together to the end of their journey at Baines School. I am personally going to miss them so much and I can't wait to see them out and about!”

Take a look at 17 glamorous photos from their celebratory evening below...

A collage of photos from the night

1. Baines prom 1

A collage of photos from the night | submit

Photo Sales
A colourful group photo

2. Baines prom 2

A colourful group photo | submit

Photo Sales
Picture perfect girls

3. Baines prom 3

Picture perfect girls | submit

Photo Sales
A large group of friends pose for a pic

4. Baines prom 4

A large group of friends pose for a pic | submit

Photo Sales
Another great group shot

5. Baines prom 5

Another great group shot | submit

Photo Sales
Friends enjoying the photobooth's props

6. Baines prom 6

Friends enjoying the photobooth's props | submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StudentsSupercarsLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice