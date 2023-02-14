1,600 children joined in with the live celebration of music, dance and drama, presented by Blackpool Music Service last week. It included musical performances from Aladdin, The Lion King, High School Musical, and many more.

Andrew White, Music Adviser for Blackpool Music Service, based on Cherry Tree Road, said: ‘This is our 20th year to host Schools Alive and Blackpool Schools and children we certainly the stars. Their music making, singing, dancing and acting talent has been breathtaking. We have so many young talented children in Blackpool and this event highlights just how good they are and what a wonderful future they all have in the entertainment business.”