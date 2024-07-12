16 magnificent pictures of Fylde Coast primary school leavers - including Norbreck Primary Academy

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:26 BST

With Year 6 classes from across the Fylde Coast leaving school, here are pictures of some school leavers.

As many students in the Fylde Coast finish their primary school journeys, we wanted to collate pictures of some Year 6 classes.

Many of these children will be going onto secondary schools across the borough so these pictures will serve as fond memories in the future.

So here are 16 magnificent pictures of Fylde Coast primary school leavers:

1. Blackpool School Leavers

Tracey Buggle

2. Marton Primary Academy & Nursery

Amy Best

3. Freckleton CofE Primary - Year 6

Tracey Buggle

4. Medlar With Wesham CofE Shark Class

Shabia Begum

5. Ribby with Wrea Primary School

Shabia Begum

6. Lytham CE Primary - Y6 Leavers

Shabia Begum

