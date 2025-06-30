Schools, colleges and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out over the last three months.
If an educational establishment requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reportsover the past four months below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Fylde Coast Ofsteds
All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast that received new Ofsteds between June & March | Google Maps
2. Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School
Report published June 30 following an inspection on Apr 29-30. Classed as good. Highlights: happy, caring school; pupils behave & acheive well; rich extra-curricular experiences. Improvements needed: variability in how effectively staff implement some subject curriculums; checks on learning. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
3. The Blackpool Sixth Form College
Report published June 24 following an inspection on March 26-31. Classed as good. Highlights: students have an exceptionally positive attitude towards their studies; curriculums prepare students effectively for their next stage of education, training or employment; teachers are experts. Improvements needed: assessment and feedback; increase the number of students who stay on their courses. Previous inspection: Outstanding. | Google Maps
4. St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School
Report published June 16 following an inspection on April 29-30. Deemed as having maintained good standards. Highlights: nurturing school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: ensure pupils master accurate letter formation before being asked to join their writing; some gaps in knowledge due to previous curriculum. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
5. St Teresa's Catholic Primary School
Report published May 19 following an inspection on April 8-9. Deemed to have maintaing good standards. Highlights: caring and compassionate school; pupils accomplish personal and academic success; various clubs. Improvements needed: the development of pupils’ writing skills is variable. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
6. Thornton Cleveleys Baines Endowed VC Primary School
Report published May 16 following an inspection on Mar 25-26. Classed as 'good' for all categories. Highlights: welcoming school; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: learning activities do not always match the knowledge pupils should learn; assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good. | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.