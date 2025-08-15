15 worst Lancashire secondary schools for GCSE English and maths results

By Aimee Seddon

Published 15th Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

With GCSE results day just around the corner, take a look below at the 15 secondary schools in Lancashire that had the lowest GCSE English and maths results last time around.

The Department for Education (DfE) publishes its performance data for the county’s school’s according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 (old high grade C) or above in their English and maths GCSEs.

Whilst Progress 8 remains the main performance benchmark on which secondary schools are judged, how pupils perform in the core subjects of maths and English is still seen as pivotal to their future life-chances.

It’s why the DfE still publish a raw percentage performance for these two subjects, which are also given a double weighting when calculating each school’s Progress 8 score.

The main percentage on which schools are ranked is determined by the proportion of pupils achieving a grade 5 (strong pass) in maths and English, although a percentage figure is also published for pupils achieving a grade 4 (standard pass/low old grade C) in the two core subjects.

Take a look below at the lowest attaining Lancashire schools based on maths and English GCSE results in 2024.

Special and independent schools have not been included in the list.

The Lancashire secondary schools with the lowest GCSE English and maths results

1. Lowest attaining schools based on maths & English

The Lancashire secondary schools with the lowest GCSE English and maths results | Google Maps & Eric Wright Group

27.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

2. Fulwood Academy

27.4 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps Photo: Google Maps

26.9 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

3. Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Engineering College

26.9 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

26.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

4. Bay Leadership Academy

26.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

24.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

5. Fleetwood High School

24.6 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

24.2 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024

6. The Hyndburn Academy

24.2 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 | Google Maps

