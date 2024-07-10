15 pictures of Kirkham Grammar School's Sixth Form prom

The KGS Sixth Form Ball was held at Kirkham Grammar itself on Friday, June 21.
Pupils gathered outside of the school to await their peers' arrivals, while parents enjoyed a welcome drink inside the recital hall.
One upper sixth pupil, named Glen, even flew himself in on a helicopter, landing on the school grounds to a huge round of applause from all of his peers.
Below you can see images of Glen’s grand arrival, and fourteen other great pics...
You can also see the KGS Year 11 prom gallery here.
