15 of the best shops to buy school uniform on the Fylde Coast - including shops in Blackpool

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:04 BST

Looking to buy your child’s school uniform before they head back to school? Here are some of the best uniform shops on the Fylde Coast.

With children returning to school in September, parents will be on the lookout for where to get their school uniforms from.

There are plenty of shops that offer school uniforms across the Fylde Coast and parents can expect a wide variety of clothing items for a good value.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best places to buy school uniforms and school shoes are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 of the best school uniform shops on the Fylde Coast:

7 All Hallows Rd, Blackpool FY2 0AS | 4.4 out of 5 (99 Google Reviews)

1. Bispham Clothing

7 All Hallows Rd, Blackpool FY2 0AS | 4.4 out of 5 (99 Google Reviews) | Google

7A Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX | 4.8 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews)

2. Top Marque Uniforms

7A Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX | 4.8 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews) | Google

1a Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7DZ | 4.8 out of 5 (53 Google Reviews)

3. Ragamuffin

1a Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7DZ | 4.8 out of 5 (53 Google Reviews) | Google

Church Street London Road 709, Blackpool FY1 1HT

4. Marks & Spencer

Church Street London Road 709, Blackpool FY1 1HT | Google

34 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AH | 4.3 out of 5 (211 Google Reviews)

5. Bang Bang School Uniform

34 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AH | 4.3 out of 5 (211 Google Reviews) | Google

66 Church St, Garstang, Preston PR3 1YA | 4.4 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews)

6. Uniform & Leisurewear

66 Church St, Garstang, Preston PR3 1YA | 4.4 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews) | Google

