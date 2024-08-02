With children returning to school in September, parents will be on the lookout for where to get their school uniforms from.

There are plenty of shops that offer school uniforms across the Fylde Coast and parents can expect a wide variety of clothing items for a good value.

We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette where the best places to buy school uniforms and school shoes are and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 of the best school uniform shops on the Fylde Coast:

Bispham Clothing 7 All Hallows Rd, Blackpool FY2 0AS | 4.4 out of 5 (99 Google Reviews)

Top Marque Uniforms 7A Park Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QX | 4.8 out of 5 (26 Google Reviews)

Ragamuffin 1a Westcliffe Dr, Blackpool FY3 7DZ | 4.8 out of 5 (53 Google Reviews)

Marks & Spencer Church Street London Road 709, Blackpool FY1 1HT

Bang Bang School Uniform 34 Poulton St, Kirkham, Preston PR4 2AH | 4.3 out of 5 (211 Google Reviews)